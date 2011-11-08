LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sarah McLachlan is ready to sing out in the fight against autism.

The musician is the first performer announced for a fundraiser to benefit Autism Speaks, a leading national science and advocacy organization.

Autism Speaks says the inaugural Blue Tie-Blue Jean Ball will be held Dec. 1 at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, with other stars to be announced.

McLachlan has friends and colleagues whose families are affected by the disorder and says she was honored to be part of the group's goals. Those goals include promoting awareness of autism spectrum disorders and raising money for research and prevention.

———

Online:

http://www.autismspeaks.org