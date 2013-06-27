Rocky's ready for his closeup! Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed their second child, son Rocky James, back in September 2012. The tyke, who joins big sister Charlotte, 3, has stayed hidden from view ever since his arrival -- until now!

The Buffy the Vampire alum, 36, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 26 with both of her little ones. Casually clad in jeans and a tank top, Gellar carried Rocky, who stared off intently into the distance. Gellar and Prinze's second-born sported light brown hair and chubby cheeks; he wore a hoodie, shorts and velcro sneakers for the outing. His big sister Charlotte, meanwhile, looked more grown-up than ever; the toddler held onto her mom's right hand and wore a bright red summer dress.

Us Weekly was first to break news of Rocky's birth -- and later revealed the Hollywood tot's adorable moniker. Married to Prinze, Jr., 37, for over ten years, Gellar will return to TV next fall in The Crazy Ones opposite Robin Williams.

Typically tight-lipped about their home life, Gellar recently shared her top parenting advice in a quick chat with Us: "Just trust your instincts," she said. "There's a reason why we have them."

