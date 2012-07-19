Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Expecting Baby Boy, Says Source

Us Weekly

It'll be a boy for Buffy! Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., will welcome a son later this year, a source close to pair tells Us Weekly.

Us first broke the news in April that the "Ringer" star, 35, and her hubby of nearly 10 years have a new bundle of joy on the way. Their baby boy will join big sister Charlotte Grace, who turns 3 this fall.

"She and Freddie are thrilled," a friend of the pair told Us at the time. "They're amazing parents."

The pal says, despite both Gellar and Prinze's show-biz upbringings, the couple's primary focus is, and has always been, their tight-knit family unit.

"They still have date nights all the time and have a normal life," an insider reveals. "They both came of age in Hollywood and love working, but their home life is more important to them."

