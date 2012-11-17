Sounds like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a little fighter on their hands.

Since welcoming their second child together, a son, in September, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 35, and the actor, 36, have managed to keep their baby boy's name a secret.

But now, the couple is ready to reveal the moniker they chose: Rocky James, Gellar's rep tells Us Weekly. (Married for ten years, Gellar and Prinze are already parents to Charlotte Grace, 3.)

In addition to being the name of two of the most famous boxers of all time (Marciano and the fictional Balboa), Rocky is a name of English origin, meaning "stony" or "craggy." Occasionally, it's used as a nickname for the Italian "Rocco" (after the 14th-century saint.) James, meanwhile, is dad Prinze's middle name.

