Sarah Michelle Gellar feels more confident about her body than ever before, and it's all thanks to her daughter Charlotte Grace.

"I still work out, but not five days a week. I do Pilates, I run on the treadmill, I walk to the soundstage rather than taking the cart," the 34-year-old actress tells the December issue of Self. "I wish I could say I was in the best shape of my life right now, but I don't put the same pressure on myself that I used to. So I don't rock a bikini on Wilshire Boulevard -- but I don't know many people who do!"

Taking care of her 2-year-old daughter with Freddie Prinze Jr. is Gellar's top priority, which is why the actress only works Monday through Friday.

"My perspective on work has changed: Work doesn't define who I am," she says. "I love what I do, but I don't feel a burning pressure anymore. And because I'm working for fun, I get to enjoy it!"

Though she's shed most of her baby weight, the Ringer star says she was never concerned about getting her pre-baby body back.

"You can't live your life by the scale. We don't even have one in our house. I've never believed in them, because your weight fluctuates. It's more about how my clothing fits than a number," Gellar explains. "Besides, if you deny yourself everything because you're so focused on the mirror or the scale, then when do you get to enjoy life?"

Still, Gellar admits it hasn't always been easy to have her weight "scrutinized" by the press.

"If you wear one bulky sweater, you're pregnant or you're fat. When you're 5-foot-4 like me, any weight gain can look like a lot," she tells Self. "People dissect you for 2 pounds. That can be incredibly difficult, but I don't take it as personally anymore.

"I care only that I'm healthy," she adds. "Besides, I'm not an actor who is known for her body necessarily. I hope I have a few other things going for me!"

