Who needs acting jobs when there is lemonade to sell?

Sarah Michelle Gellar picked up a side gig this past weekend, posting a photo of herself on July 13, sitting behind a picturesque roadside lemonade stand.

The actress, 37, shared the image via Twitter, captioning the shot, "Got to earn a living somehow rt? ;)" Gellar's new money-making venture follows the May cancellation of her CBS show "The Crazy Ones."

In the sunny photo, Gellar grins at a wooden stand, reading "Lemonade" in yellow letters. The pop-up shop is adorned with yellow and white triangle flags, and is ready for business with a set of glasses and a container of fresh lemonade.

Married to her I Know What You Did Last Summer costar Freddie Prinze, Jr., Gellar is the mother to two children, daughter Charlotte, 4, and son Rocky, 22 months. The lemonade stand may have been an early business venture for the couple's oldest daughter.

"I don't want to feel like a failure to my daughter," Gellar told the Los Angeles Times in 2011 about her parenting concerns. "She's the best thing I've ever done. 'Buffy' - pretty great and all, but Charlotte's way better."

