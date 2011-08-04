BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar is headed for a new series on the CW network, but she says she'll find time to return to "All My Children."

Gellar confirmed Thursday that she'll make a farewell appearance on the canceled soap, where she played Kendall Hart from 1993 to 1995, and won a daytime Emmy award. "Children" will disappear from ABC on Sept. 23, ending a 4-decade run.

"I just wanted to be part of it," Gellar told reporters gathered for the Television Critics Association's press tour. She said she has no idea what part she will play in her one-day guest shot.

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star was on hand to discuss her new series, "Ringers," where she plays a woman in trouble who impersonates her twin sister. "Ringers" premieres Sept. 13 on the CW.