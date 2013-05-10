When Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end in 2003, the cast was ready to say goodbye. The popular series, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, ended after seven seasons, and costar Alyson Hannigan says Gellar had grown tired of being on the show at that point.

Hannigan, who played sidekick-turned-witch Willow Rosenberg, appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 8, and revealed behind-the-scenes secrets about the show while playing "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen.

"Who was the most annoyed to be on Buffy the Vampire Slayer by the end of the show's run?" Cohen asked.

"Sarah," Hannigan, 39, replied, to which the audience reacted in surprise. "Well, she had a big career going," she clarified. "It was a lot of work."

But in another segment of the show, the How I Met Your Mother actress revealed that Gellar, 36, grew tired of the show much sooner than that. "What season did Sarah Michelle Gellar officially start to hate doing Buffy?" Cohen asked. "Uh, three," Hannigan answered.

When Gellar commented on the show's end in 2003, she admitted that she wanted to try new things. "I was 18 when I started the show; I'm 26. I'm married. I never see my husband [Freddie Prinze Jr.]," she told Entertainment Weekly. "This has been the longest span of my life in one place. There've been times where that's been difficult -- you want to pick up and go, try other things, live in different places. It feels right, and you have to listen to that."

During the after show, Hannigan explained that she's "not in contact" with Gellar, except for the occasional congratulatory email. But she added that she would "love to see any" of her cast members.

In addition to spilling secrets about Gellar, Hannigan also shared one about herself during the show.

"Tell us one Buffy on-set hook-up we did not yet know about," Cohen said.

"I think Nick and I might have kissed once, like off camera," Hannigan revealed about her costar Nicholas Brendon. "He might have had a boob or something." The actress is now married to another Buffy costar, Alexis Denisof, who played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on Buffy and its spinoff Angel, and the couple has two daughters together.

