Sunday's season finale of "Sarah Palin's Alaska" is said to be the show's last episode, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The former Alaska governor's TLC reality series -- which premiered Nov. 14 -- averaged 3.2 million viewers per week, with its first episode delivering the network's best-ever launch ratings.

Coming under fire for her wildlife exploits, including caribou hunting and fishing too close to bears, Palin's Alaska also showcased the politician's children and husband, Todd.

The Palin family also hosted Kate Gosselin and her brood of eight for an ill-fated camping trip shown on the series.

A Gosselin source tells UsMagazine.com that the reality mom had "zero chemistry" with the former governor while taping the buzzed-about episode in July.

"They didn't speak off camera," the insider adds. "Kate said the food and accommodations were terrible, and it was the worst trip she'd ever been on."

Sarah Palin's Alaska airs its two-hour finale Sunday at 8 p.m. (EST) on TLC.

