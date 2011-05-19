Grizzly mother-in-law!

Sarah Palin's oldest son Track is a married man. The 22-year-old recently married his high school sweetheart Britta Hanson, 21, in Hatcher Pass, Alaska.

"Our families couldn't be happier!" the Palin and Hanson families told Us Weekly in a joint statement. "These are two hard working, humble, active, studious young adults who grew up together. We're tickled that after two decades of friendship we proudly witnessed their marriage, knowing their new life together will be blessed."

Track is an Army Reservist who spent a year deployed in Iraq with a Ft. Wainwright Stryker Brigade. He will study at the University of Alaska after the commercial fishing season ends. He has three sisters: Bristol (20), Willow (16) and Piper (10). He also has a two-year-old brother, Trig.

Britta is currently a nursing student at the University of Alaska and plans to work in a local hospital upon graduating.

"We look forward to wintertime when Britta and Track will have a formal celebration of their marriage at a ceremony at Alyeska Ski resort," the Palin family added. "The couple chose December 16 for the event, when extended family and friends from the Lower 48 can travel North for a long ski weekend."

