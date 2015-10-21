Has Sarah Silverman ever looked better than she is right now? This funny lady is seriously having a moment.

At a Los Angeles screening of her new movie "I Smile Back" on Oct. 21, Sarah Silverman stepped out in a plunging black Zimmerman dress.

The Australian label's dress was perfect for fall, boasting a suede finish on the dress. The wrap skirt feature and the revealing bodice gave the dress the perfect amount of sex appeal on an otherwise fairly basic LBD.

Sarah capped off her fashionable look with a pink lip, dramatic eyeliner and floral diamond earrings.

While the dress is obviously stunning, we can't help but wonder what Sarah's gym secrets are to staying so lean and toned.

You go girl!