Here comes the ex! While attending AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks in Hollywood on Thursday, June 6 with fiancee Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel bumped into ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman.

Looking very bridal with both ladies wearing white and Kimmel dressed in a tux, the threesome happily posed for a photo together with big smiles. Kimmel, 45, and Silverman, 42, dated for five years before calling it quits in 2009 -- and have remained friendly ever since.

In August 2012, Kimmel proposed to McNearney, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, whom he began dating in 2009. (Kimmel has two children with ex-wife Gina, whom he was married to for 14 years until they divorced in 2002.)

In January, Silverman made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Matt Damon hijacked the show from Kimmel.

"She dated Jimmy Kimmel for five years, and made love to me for two incredible minutes," Damon introduced the comedienne, who co-starred in the celebrity-packed hit spoof, "I'm f--king Matt Damon."

When asked to describe her relationship with Kimmel, Silverman joked, "You know when you're in New York and you pass by those hot dog vendors and you're like, 'I'm not going to eat this. It's not good for me.' And then the smell gets to you and you can't help yourself. You get one and pound two or three of them. Then later on you're puking and you're just like, 'Why did I put this inside me?'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sarah Silverman Reunites With Ex Jimmy Kimmel and His Fiancee Molly McNearney: Picture