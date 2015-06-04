Sarah Palin is saying Lena Dunham is as much a “pedophile” as Josh Duggar, who it’s been revealed touched his sisters Jill and Jessa’s breasts and vaginas when they were younger. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former Alaska governor slams Dunham and the “double standards” of the “intolerant left” media for going after Duggar, but being overly lenient on Dunham, who admitted in her memoir, Not That Kind Of Girl, she sexually experimented with her sister. As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Palin’s daughter Bristol similarly slammed the media for giving the “Girls” creator a free pass, even calling her “witty,” while attacking Duggar.

The former vice presidential candidate writes in her Facebook screed, “They [in the media] suggest Lena Dunham’s sexual assault on her sibling is cute… And she’s rewarded for it with fame and fortune. Meanwhile, they crucify [Duggar], along with an entire family.” Palin stresses, however, she not defending Duggar’s sexual assaults on his sisters. “I’m not an apologist for any sexual predator.”

Palin further writes, “I’m sickened that the media gives their chosen ones a pass for any behavior as long as they share their leftwing politics.” She adds, “I hate for anyone to go through this game liberals are allowed to play, relentlessly attacking on an uneven playing field until a conservative’s career, relationships, and reputation are destroyed.”

Lena Dunham has yet to respond to the comments made by Sarah and Bristol Palin.

