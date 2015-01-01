Sarah Palin has sparked controversy by posting Facebook photos of her six-year-old son Trig standing on the family’s dog and praising him for using the pet as a “stepping stone.” The former Alaska governor and onetime vice presidential candidate shared the images on Thursday as a New Year’s greeting to supporters.

She wrote, “Happy New Year! May 2015 see every stumbling block turned into a stepping stone on the path forward. Trig just reminded me. He, determined to help wash dishes with an oblivious mama not acknowledging his signs for ‘up!’, found me and a lazy dog blocking his way. He made his stepping stone.” In the pics, Trig is seen climbing on Jill Hadassah, adopted by the Palins last August.

Palin’s son has Down Syndrome, and the polarizing former politician seems to have intended the photos as a tribute to his resourcefulness and perseverance. Indeed, the post has already garnered more than 50,000 “likes.” But the shots have also generated thousands of comments, many of them expressing outrage about the lack of concern for the dog’s welfare.

“What kind of ignorant fool let’s their child do this?!?! THAT POOR DOG!” wrote one concerned commenter. Another upset individual declared, “Cruel, selfish and despicable… that poor dog and an otherwise mother who doesn’t understand discipline.” Hundreds of people called the situation “abuse” or “animal cruelty,” blasting Palin for failing to respect her pet or teach her child proper care.

Other commenters defended Palin, saying it was no big deal and that the dog would have moved if she were actually in pain. Palin’s supporters say there’s nothing malicious happening in the images, and that neither Trig nor Sarah has done anything wrong.

