Sasha and Malia Obama got the opportunity to enjoy one of the most elaborate "Bring Your Daughter to Work" days in recent history when they stood by dad Barack Obama at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 21.

The two girls -- Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11 -- wowed the crowd in their coordinated coats and dresses by J.Crew and Kate Spade, respectively.

But it was their age-appropriate antics that caught the attention of bloggers and TV viewers alike.

In an image that quickly went viral online, Malia ruined a tender moment between her parents when she stuck her face in front of the camera just as younger sister Sasha tried to snap a shot of her parents smooching.

In yet another shot captured by photographers, the two sisters mugged for Malia's camera phone, making faces as they sat through the afternoon's honorary parade.

Obama, 51, spoke to Ryan Seacrest on election day last year to assure the talk show host and America that he and Michelle, 49, were trying their best to give their daughters as normal an upbringing as possible.

When Seacrest asked if Obama would allow the two girls to date if he were reelected, a good-natured Obama laughed and responded, "I think that any young man who has got the guts to get through Secret Service deserves a hearing!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sasha And Malia Obama: The First Daughters' Cutest Inauguration Day Moments