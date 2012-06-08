Sasha Obama is excited about turning 11 -- so much so that the First Daughter celebrated the occasion several days early at Red Robin in Dulles, Virginia!

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's youngest daughter -- whose actual birthday is June 10 -- joined her mother, 48, older sister Malia, 13, and 10 friends for a low-key birthday bash last week, Us Weekly can confirm.

The group dined on a variety of items, including chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers with avocado and milkshakes. "Before leaving the restaurant, the First Lady left a generous tip for the server and tapped management on the shoulder to let them know 'everything was wonderful and the girls had a great time,'" a source adds.

The girls' father, Barack, 50, was not in attendance -- not that he wasn't there in spirit. He's currently in the midst of a reelection campaign, and on June 7, the former Illinois senator met with 25 young Hollywood stars -- including Jessica Alba, 31, Zachary Quinto, 35, Dianna Agron, 26, Ian Somerhalder, 33, and Sophia Bush, 29 -- at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"Just spent my morning with [POTUS] talking about green energy, a better America and being a young American," Vampire Diaries star Somerhalder tweeted. "Wow."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sasha Obama Hosts 11th Birthday Party at Red Robin!