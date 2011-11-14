This time it was Kenan -- not Kel -- who said "I do, I do, I do, I do ooh!"

"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson married model Christine Evangeline on Friday, sources confirm to Us Weekly. The 33-year-old comedian said "I do" in the Arctic Room of the George Aquarium in Atlanta, and Nick Cannon even headed south to DJ and do some MCing!

"[They're] very happy. They've lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends," says a source. "She was thrilled and a beautiful bride."

The bride wore a chic silky white gown with a long trail for the ceremony, then changed into a ruffled, strapless white dress for the festivities after.

"Being in the rented out aquarium made the night even more magical," a source tells Us. "Christina loved the dolphins."

Before Thompson joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2003, he was a fan favorite on Nickelodeon's sketch comedy show "All That" from 1994 to 1999. He and costar Kel Mitchell concurrently appeared in a spinoff, "Kenan & Kel," from 1996 to 2000.

Thompson has also appeared in several theatrical films throughout his career, including "D2: The Mighty Ducks," "Heavyweights," "Good Burger," "Fat Albert," "Snakes on a Plane" and "The Smurfs."

