Say Cheese! Stars Who Need to Smile for the Cameras

By Jon Warech

Whether they're trying to look sexy or doing their best to pretend they're too cool for school, some stars rarely flash their pearly whites for the cameras. Scroll through and check out these super serious celebrities.

Kristen Stewart

She's got a dark and mysterious image to uphold, because dating a vampire is hard work. In real life, she rocks an anti-establishment persona, and we think she could afford to let loose a bit. Hey, Kristen -- people like you. Get over it.