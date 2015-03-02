My so-called look? Jared Leto's hair and beard are now a thing of the past, and a chorus of women can be heard shrieking "Nooooo!"

The Oscar-winning actor and singer's long main and scruffy face has been a trademark of his for years now, but Jared chopped and snipped his hair on Feb. 2. He now looks less Jesus-y and more like Jordan Catalano, the character he played in the mid-90's on "My So-Called Life."

The haircut is for his role as The Joker in the upcoming "Suicide Squad," a movie that also stars Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

One day before the sacred shearing, the movie's director, David Ayer, hinted on Twitter that something major was going to happen, but nobody could have guessed this.

On March 2, he posted a photo of Jared B.C. (before chop) with a pair of scissors ready to do their damage. David captioned the image, "Should we? #SuicideSquad."

03-02-2015: A day that will not be forgotten. RIP long, flowing, soft, dark, perfectly-treated luscious locks.