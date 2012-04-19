Beloved as Desmond on Lost, Henry Ian Cusick had quite the challenge when selecting his follow-up role after the series wrapped in 2010.

Once the script for ABC's Scandal crossed his desk, however, the decision couldn't have been easier.

"There was a line in it where I'm supposed to be asking my girlfriend to marry me, and I say to Kerry Washington 'What if I cheat on her? What if she leaves me?' and I say 'I'm not a good guy.' For me, that one line made me curious," Cusick told Us Weekly during an April 13 visit to our New York City offices. "I went with my gut."

Cusick's character, defense attorney Stephen Finch "has some sort of moral compass and knows what a good guy is, but he's not it," says the actor.

Part of the ensemble cast that includes leading lady Washington, Cusick tells Us that once the seven-episode season nears its end, viewers will be in for a twisty treat.

"After episode four [April 26], the show really picks up. People are not who they seem," Cusick hints, adding that the series will explore Huck and Abby's pasts in depth and do a flashback episode. "In episode 7 there's a great cliffhanger that makes you say 'let's see episode 8 now!'"

For more Cusick's top reasons to watch Scandal Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC, check out the exclusive video above!

