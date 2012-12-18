MIAMI (AP) -- "Scarface" actor Steven Bauer has been arrested in the Miami area, accused of driving with a suspended license.

The 52-year-old Bauer's real name is Steven Ernest Echevarria, and he was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail early Tuesday morning. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

His arrest report shows Bauer was stopped in Sweetwater for an improper left turn late Monday night. He was given a warning, but the officer ran his driver's license and found an open 12-year-old warrant.

Bauer played Manny Ribera in the 1983 movie "Scarface," starring Al Pacino. Bauer also starred on the bilingual PBS show "Qué Pasa, USA." He played the teenage son of a Cuban exile family in Miami from 1977 to 1979.

