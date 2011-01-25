By Kat Giantis

You know how super-hot women often say that what they really want in a man is a sense of humor? And how that usually gets them an over-the-top eye roll? We're starting to think there might be something to it, because it seems a back-on-the-market Scarlett Johansson has spent some of her post-Ryan Reynolds time in the company of "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" funnyman Jason Sudeikis.

Life & Style spied the ample-lunged A-lister looking "quite cozy" with Liz Lemon's ex while downing burgers, fries and beer at a Santa Monica pub on Jan. 22. They weren't alone, however: Jason's fellow "SNL"-er Will Forte tagged along with a female companion.

"It definitely looked like a double date!" says an onlooker. "Scarlett and Jason were flirting and making lots of eye contact. He reached across the table twice to grab her hand."

The timing of the meet-up is interesting, coming as it does just days after sources confirmed that Sudeikis' romance with January Jones had fizzled out after about six months of long-distance dating.

Of course, he hasn't seemed all that broken up over the split. Last Wednesday, Jason enjoyed an hour-long tête-à-tête with Heather Graham at a New York shindig.

Meanwhile, it appears this isn't the first time that Scarlett, 26, and Jason, 35, have been spied looking friendly. Seems they raised a few eyebrows with their apparent chumminess at a Nov. 15 bash in New York for "Saturday Night Live: The Game," which was held a couple days after the actress hosted the show for the third time.

But ScarJo's rep brushes off the hookup speculation, insisting to L&S that the meet-up was simply a by-product of her "SNL" stints: "After hosting 'Saturday Night Live' three times, they've all become friends."

The mouthpiece adds to Gossip Cop that Scarlett "is not dating Jason, nor is she dating anyone for that matter."

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly chatted her up at Jeremy Renner's star-packed birthday bash on Jan. 8, and Jake Gyllenhaal laid on the charm during a Golden Globes afterparty.

Sudeikis, who was linked to his "Bounty Hunter" co-star, Jennifer Aniston, back in June (denied all around), finalized his divorce from "30 Rock" writer Kay Cannon last year.

