By Kat Giantis

Scarlett Johansson continues to give hope to former class clowns the world over now that she's been spotted with yet another guy known more for his sense of humor than his ab-tastic physique.

On Wednesday night, the not-quite-ex Mrs. Ryan Reynolds, who was supposedly seen looking "quite cozy" with funnyman Jason Sudeikis last weekend, was snapped exiting an Iron & Wine concert in Los Angeles. Seen leaving around the same time: her "He's Just Not That Into You" co-star Justin Long, who has been on-and-off with Drew Barrymore for several years.

Faster than you can say, "Really? Him?" the hookup whispers began.

"Extra" wondered whether they're dating, while RadarOnline issued a "new couple alert."

So, are ScarJo and Justin an item?

"Scarlett is not dating Justin, and for that matter she is NOT dating anyone," her rep insists to Wonderwall. "Justin and Scarlett worked together on the film 'He's Just Not That Into You' and became friends who met up at a concert. It's that simple."

There you have it. Still, that doesn't mean we can't play matchmaker. How about it, people? Who would you like to see as Scarlett's rebound guy? Ryan Gosling? Sam Worthington? Tell us in the comments.

