It's been almost exactly a year since Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds announced their plans to divorce after two years of marriage.

And 2011 proved to be no less eventful -- and stressful! -- for the stunning We Bought a Zoo actress, 27: Her divorce with Reynolds, 33, was finalized; she embarked on a whirlwind, five-month (live-in!) romance with Sean Penn, 51, dealt with the leak of private nude photos taken with her cell phone, and was also romantically linked to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others.

"I've had ups and downs," the star told Access Hollywood. "Certainly, this past year has been a lot of unexpected things in many beautiful ways, many challenging ways."

The single beauty is philosophical about all the romantic and personal turmoil, though: "You just have to kind of embrace it. For me, the most important thing is that it doesn’t affect my work and it doesn't affect my private life as much as possible."

On her 2012 agenda? Chilling out!

"I'm just looking forward to sleeping later than five in the morning. I just want to have a little vacation before I get back to finishing this job, and then just keep going."

