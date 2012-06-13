Too bad, ScarJo!

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most envied and lusted-after women in the world, but the Avengers star, 27, says she's not crazy about that kind of attention.

In an interview with Grazia Italia, Johansson laughed when asked if she thinks of herself as a role model to other women. "There are so many wonderful women out there," she said in the chat (excerpted by the Belfast Telegraph). "I don't like being labelled as 'the sexiest woman alive.' As an actress I prefer to maintain the anonymity."

These days, the resolutely private actress -- whose exes include former husband Ryan Reynolds and Sean Penn -- is enjoying a quiet romance with NYC ad exec (and Hollywood outsider) Nate Naylor.

One thing she's happy to share? She hearts her job! "I can't imagine having a job that makes me happier than acting," she says. "I adore my job, especially when you hear the director shouting, 'OK! We have the scene!' This is so satisfying!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scarlett Johansson Doesn't Like Being Called "Sexiest Woman Alive"