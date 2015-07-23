Scarlett Johansson is fire -- or at least her hair is!

The "Captain America: Civil War" star has gone back to being a red head, as she has done several times before.

The actress tried to maintain a low profile and not ruin her dyed surprise 'do while arriving at Madison Square Garden with her husband Romain Dauriac on July 22 with a fiery red pixie tucked under a fedora. The date night included taking in the U2 concert.

Red hair is hardly a new thing for ScarJo. She dyed it in the past for "Marvel's The Avengers" and "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" for her Black Widow character. She did it again in 2013 for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Her hairstyles have been all over the map, from curly to straight to bobbed.

For the past year, Scarlett has been rocking short hair, but this is the first time she's gone with the red hue in a pixie cut.

Perhaps it's fitting that ScarJo new 'do made its debut at a U2 show, because her hair moves in mysterious ways.