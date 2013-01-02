Been there, done that.

Scarlett Johansson has seen what married life has to offer, and though she says she enjoyed it at the time, she's not rushing to walk down the aisle again anytime soon -- if ever.

"I never think about marriage," the Hitchcock actress, 28, tells Elle UK of tying the knot. "Is that weird? The only time I ever think about it is when people ask me, 'Would I get married again?' It's really not important to me. It has no relevance to me right now."

That hasn't always been the case, of course. Johansson was famously, if briefly, married to Safe House actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010. And though the couple separated after just two years together, she says the experience was what she wanted it to be at that point in her life.

"I got married when I was young and it was incredibly romantic and I liked being married, actually," she explains of her relationship with Reynolds, who recently wed his Green Lantern costar Blake Lively in a secret ceremony in South Carolina. "But it is different. It's hard to put into words."

Johansson, who dated Sean Penn and ad exec Nate Naylor after splitting from Reynolds in 2010, has most recently been stepping out with French journalist Romain Dauriac. And it sounds like they're happily committed, ring or no ring.

"I'm not having kids any time soon. I'm in a nice relationship, I'm working a lot and, like I said, [marriage is] not important to me," she tells Elle, later adding, "To me, being in a functioning relationship doesn't mean you have to be married."

The more important thing, she says, is to find someone who challenges you and makes you better. "I look for a partner who is creative," she explains, noting that relationships with fellow actors can be "monotonous." "I like people that have a colorful way of looking at things, that are inspiring and like art, music and film."

