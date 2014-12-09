Scarlett Johansson is going two-for-two in her personal life.

"The Avengers: Age of Ultron" star is certainly still in her honeymoon phase -- having secretly married Romain Dauriac in October after being engaged for a year -- and she's also relishing in her newest role as a mommy.

Speaking to Barbara Walters for her annual "The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014" special, Scarlett said her life now is "wonderful."

"It's very, very magical -- and exhausting," she said.

Normally a very guarded celebrity, Scarlett opened up about welcoming her daughter, Rose Dorothy, in September, saying, "The love is just unbelievable. It's very overwhelming."

And, she's really wrapping her arms around "the whole bit" of mothering, she said, including diaper duty and late-night feeding sessions.

"I'm nursing and I love it," she said, adding, "It's the best way to get back in shape."