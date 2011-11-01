You show 'em, ScarJo!

Scarlett Johansson is far from the first celeb to have a nude photo scandal, but the 26-year-old tells Vanity Fair she isn't the least bit embarrassed about the R-rated photos that leaked in September.

PHOTOS: Scarlett's romantic history

"I know my best angles," Ryan Reynolds' ex jokes to the magazine. "[The naked pictures] were sent to my husband," she says. (Johansson filed for divorce from Reynolds, 35, in Dec. 2010.) "There's nothing wrong with that. It's not like I was shooting a porno. Although there's nothing wrong with that either."

PHOTOS: Scarlett and other stars who've channeled Marilyn Monroe

Christopher Carney, the hacker linked to releasing Johansson and countless other stars' nude pics, told CNN earlier this month: "I deeply apologize. I know what I did was probably one of the worst invasions of privacy someone could experience." (If convicted of all counts against him, Chaney could serve 121 years in federal prison.)

But her personal photos going public wasn't the only invasion of privacy Johansson experienced. The actress tells Vanity Fair after her "very public separation" from Reynolds, she "really didn't know what to do with [herself]."

PHOTOS: Scarlett and Ryan in happier times

"It was such a strange time," she laments. "It was difficult. I felt very uncomfortable."

Since her split from Reynolds, she's been romantically linked to Sean Penn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Justin Timberlake.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly