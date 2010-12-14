LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are breaking up.

"After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage," the two entertainers said Tuesday through their publicist, Meredith O'Sullivan.

"We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated," they said.

The 26-year-old actress and 34-year-old actor were engaged in May 2008 and married that September. The couple kept their courtship and nuptials private, releasing few details about their wedding and rarely appearing in public together.

Johansson's recent credits include "Iron Man 2" and "He's Just Not That Into You."

Reynolds appeared opposite Sandra Bullock in "The Proposal" and stars in "Green Lantern," set for release next year.