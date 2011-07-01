LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Green Lantern and Black Widow, or at least the actors who play them on the big screen, are officially single again.

Court records show a judge finalized the divorce Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson on Friday in Los Angeles.

Reynolds appeared in the recent film adaptation of the DC comic "The Green Lantern," filed for divorce in December.

The filing came shortly after the couple, which kept their courtship and nuptials private, announced they had split.

The final divorce judgment filed Friday did not say how the pair would divide their assets.

Johansson portrays the Black Widow in "Iron Man 2" and the upcoming "Avengers" film.