Scarlett Johansson is quite comfortable in her own skin -- as evidenced by her recent vacation in Taormina, Italy.

The bikini-clad Avengers actress, 27, showered in front of her buff, shirtless bodyguard while aboard a yacht July 9; the unnamed man also helped hose the sexy star down after spending the afternoon in the sun. The Speedo-wearing hunk has been part of Johansson's security team for more than two years, a source tells Us Weekly.

Despite their close relationship, Johansson -- who is currently in Europe to shoot a new Dolce and Gabbana ad campaign and attend the luxe label's fashion show -- is still going strong with New York City-based ad executive Nate Naylor, 38.

Following the end of her three-year marriage to Ryan Reynolds, 35, and a whirlwind courtship with Sean Penn, 51, in 2011, Johansson took her romance with Naylor public in late January 2012.

"It must be very strange for him," she recently told Vogue of her non-celebrity beau. "It's totally bizarre. It's an adjustment -- I mean, it's got to be an adjustment for him way more than it was for me at 19. But he's really remarkably good about it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scarlett Johansson Showers in Bikini With Shirtless Bodyguard