Scarlett Johansson wows in mint green at 'Don Jon' premiere

Wonderwall Editors

No doubt about it: Scarlett Johansson wears love well.

After her recent announcement that she and French boyfriend, Romain Dauriac, are engaged, ScarJo hit the red carpet at the New York premiere of her new film, "Don Jon," Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut.

The 28-year-old stunner smiled broadly for cameras as she showed off the criss-cross back cut of her mint green dress, which she paired with beige heels and the sparkler that now adorns her left ring finger.

During a recent interview with "ET Canada," Johansson acknowledged that the engagement news didn't hurt promotional efforts for the film, which also stars Julianne Moore and Tony Danza.

"My friend was like 'congrats on timing,'" she said. "Things work out the way they do. Maybe it's better just to get it out the way."

Keep clicking to see more pics of Scarlett and her co-stars at Thursday night's "Don Jon" premiere ...