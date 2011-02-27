ScarJo went to the Oscars with a guy named Joe!

Scarlett Johansson fans were scratching their heads when the actress, 26, walked Sunday's red carpet at the Oscars with a mysterious, handsome man in a tux.

The star's rep confirms to UsMagazine.com that her date was her agent Joe Machota. (Indeed, veteran actress Jane Fonda has a photo of Machota, who's also her agent, on her personal blog.)

Although Johansson and Machota are platonic, other A-list actresses have become involved with Hollywood agents: Reese Witherspoon is now engaged to CAA agent Jim Toth (who doesn't personally represent her) and Hilary Swank is currently dating her agent John Campisi. Plus, Britney Spears has been dating her manager Jason Trawick since early 2009.

Since divorcing Ryan Reynolds last December, Johansson has been linked to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, 50, among other rumored A-list guys.

Even before her divorce from Reynolds, 33, the Iron Man 2 beauty would occasionally show up at events with another guy not familiar to movie fans: her twin brother, Hunter Johansson.

During the Oscar ceremony, Johansson presented a Best Sound award onstage with a more recognizable hunky guy: Matthew McConnaughey.

