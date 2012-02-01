Way to keep it on the down-low, ScarJo!

Scarlett Johansson was recently photographed in NYC holding on tightly to a mysterious new man: ad executive Nate Naylor.

As widely rumored, a source confirms to Us Weekly that Johansson and Naylor, both 27, are dating -- and have been together for five months!

"They have been able to keep it under wraps," the source explains. "They really wanted to keep it private.”

Johansson and Naylor quietly began emerging in public earlier this month -- dining at downtown Manhattan hotspot Waverly Inn with Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman Jan. 26, and leaving Johansson's apartment arm-in-arm on Tuesday.

Naylor was by Johansson's side back on Dec. 12 for the NYC afterparty for We Bought a Zoo.

"They met though mutual friends," another source tells Us. "And they were hot and heavy right off the bat."

And despite the Mad Men connotations, Phoenix, Ariz. native Naylor is "a very interesting guy," the second source adds. "He's more artist than business man."

It appears to be Johansson's first serious relationship since her June split with Sean Penn, 50, after five months together. She and husband Ryan Reynolds (they split in December 2010 after two years together) finalized their divorce last year.

