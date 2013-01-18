The sexy movie star is playing a sexy character and shows up at a party with a sexy look. So boring, right? Not if you're Scarlett Johansson, not if the role is the famously sexually frustrated Maggie from Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer-winning play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof—and not if your makeup at the production's opening night party looked this perfect.

The 28-year-old actress hit the party at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in NYC on Jan. 17 wearing head-to-toe Dolce&Gabbana—literally: The star paired a short-sleeved black top by Dolce&Gabbana with black pants also by the label, and makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato created her bright but sultry beauty look with products from the label's cosmetics line. To get the silvery-blue color on her lids, he applied Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Bouquet. And her lips were painted with Gloss Fusion Lipstick in Tropical, then topped with Sheer Shine Gloss in Aqua.

While her makeup was flawless, her performance on stage garnered less enthusiastic reviews. New York Daily News even goes so far as to say, "her voice…has the musicality of a foghorn. The power of the words get lost in translation," in a catty reference to her acclaimed role in 2003's Lost In Translation.

