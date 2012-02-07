Scarlett Johansson regularly steps out in designs by everyone from Proenza Schouler to Dolce & Gabbana, but don't expect her to set foot near a runway during New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Thursday.

"You won't see me at any fashion shows, I prefer to be much more low key," the 27-year-old actress told Us Weekly at an Obama fundraiser event hosted by Vogue in New York City on Tuesday.

"I just remembered it was that time of the year, I'll need to stay away from Lincoln Center," she added, citing the venue where all the designers reveal their latest looks.

The politically active star, who who recently photographed in the Big Apple with her new beau Nate Naylor, dished on another couple's style; Barack and Michelle Obama.

"They're both so stylish and they both have this casual, cool style that's personal to them. They're a really fashionable couple."

