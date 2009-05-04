What Scarlett Johansson really wants to do is direct (and maybe sing), but her first time behind the camera hasn't quite turned out the way she hoped. The short the actress shot for the forthcoming film "New York, I Love You," an anthology of a dozen linked love stories, has reportedly been snipped from the final cut.

Sources tell the New York Post that Scarlett's section, which stars Kevin Bacon as an obsessive-compulsive guy who finds a measure of serenity by heading to Coney Island and noshing on a hot dog, was eliminated because it was "unwatchable."

"It was really bad," contends a spy, "so it was cut."

Check out Scarlett and her plethora of co-stars at the "He's Just Not That Into You" Premiere

Not so, says Entertainment Weekly, which maintains that Mrs. Ryan Reynolds' rejection had nothing to do with her helming skills.

"It's not a bad piece at all," insists an insider. "In fact, I quite liked it."

According to the mag, the reason Scarlett's "somber" piece was deep-sixed is because it just didn't fit in with the other segments from the likes of Natalie Portman and schlock-meister Brett Ratner.

"It's shot in black and white and there's very little dialogue or interpersonal relationships," says the mole. "It just didn't work in the context of the movie."

How can Hollywood help save the economy?

That's the same explanation offered by the film's producer, Emmanuel Benbihy, who tells the Post that "the story did not specifically involve an interpersonal relationship, and it was conceptualized to be filmed in black and white -- both of which were extreme departures from the other films."

He explains that Johansson's story was "extremely compelling, albeit unconventional" but did "not necessarily conform to the overall approach of the entire collective."

See Photos: Scarlett Johansson

In other words, it was a good effort on Scarlett's part, but it stuck out like a sore thumb. But don't worry: Her hard work won't gather dust on the cutting room floor. EW says it will appear online before the film's release later this year, while the Post reports it will turn up on the DVD.

Next: Shia's sexy mom