Talk about an unfortunate meet-and-greet.

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Lacey Schwimmer was startled to find a nude intruder in her dressing room Thursday, her rep tells to E! News. The 23-year-old is currently performing in "Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas" at the Tropicana.

"She entered her dressing room to find the naked man entering her shower," her rep explains. "She is shook up, but the show must go on."

PHOTOS: Amazing 'DWTS' body makeovers

The dancer and aspiring singer has filed a police report, but the unidentified man has not been caught. "I was very scared," Schwimmer tells E! News, "but the security at Tropicana is doing an amazing job to ensure my safety!"

VIDEO: Lacey Schwimmer and Chaz Bono cha-cha on 'DWTS'

She later tweeted, "Hysterically laughing at how bad today has been!"

Earlier Thursday evening, Schwimmer dined with pals Sabrina Bryan, 27, Anthony Pecora and Shawna Gaspard. "Dinner with [them is] just what I need!" she wrote.

PHOTOS: Inside 'DWTS' rehearsals

"Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas" kicked off its 12-week run April 14. In addition to Schwimmer and Bryan, it features previous contestants and dance pros Carson Kressley, 42, Joey Fatone, 35, Kyle Massey, 20, Tia Carrere, 45, Dmitry Chaplin, 29.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Who are the best dancers in pop culture?

Celebs who love to rock sneakers

See which celebs are out and about this week