Following the death of Michael Jackson , footage in the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy Bruno, in which sister Latoya Jackson is mocked, has been cut.

In the scene, LaToya is tricked into doing an interview with the fake Austrian fashion journalist. Bruno then asks to see her phone, finds Michael's number and starts saying his number in Austrian to his assistant.

Though the scene was featured in a screening Wednesday and at European premieres, it did not appear in the comedy's Los Angeles screening Thursday, the same day Jackson died.

The scene is not expected to be included in the film's theatrical release July 10.

At Thursday's premiere, Jackson's star on the Walk of Fame also was covered up. (The star is located on the street of Graumans Chinese Theater, where the film premiered, and was blocked off early in the day as crews set up for the premiere.)

That didn't stop fans from expressing their condolences.

Many started playing his music and singing and dancing together nearby.

Mourners for Jackson will be able to access his star today.