Scheana Marie's relationship with Eddie Cibrian was "a mess," to say the least. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 27-year-old Vanderpump Rules star clarifies the timeline of her romance with the actor, 39.

Scheana, who is a waitress at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants Sur and Villa Blanca, unknowingly dated Cibrian while he was still married to Brandi Glanville and having an affair with LeAnn Rimes.

"Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he's married and I call him out. He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time," she tells Us. "Then I run into him one night at my work. He comes by and wants to explain himself and ask me out for drinks. He says he's now separated from his wife -- bulls--t, bulls--t, bulls--t -- and I'm like, 'Okay, whatever, I'll go with it.' But come to find out shortly after the encounter that we had, there's a story posted the next day saying that he was with LeAnn and he was still married!"

"It was just a mess. I ended things there, I stopped talking to him, and I've never talked to him again," she says. "This is such old news. It was so long ago."

While she met with Glanville, 40, in last week's emotional episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to apologize, Scheana says she has not spoken to Rimes, 30. (Cibrian was caught cheating with his Northern Lights co-star Rimes in 2009. Shortly after, Scheana came forward claiming she too had been in a relationship with Cibrian. After divorcing Glanville, Cibrian married Rimes in April 2011.)

"I know she hears sh--t about me every day, which has got to get old . . . but I don't feel bad for her. We both made mistakes and things have happened," she tells Us. "But I was just online and she supposedly called me a liar and said I made up this whole thing! I don't even know if that's really true or that's what she said, but I'm just like, 'Dude, you made the same mistake I did but you knew he was married!' She met with his wife on the movie set! That's bad! I don't think she'd have the balls to reach out to me because what is she going to say? Clearly I'm not lying, he's admitted it."

But Scheana wants to move on with her life. "I'm sick of everyone saying I'm a homewrecker - no! He wrecked his own home," she says. "He broke his vows, he f--ked up, not me!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scheana Marie "Ended Things" With Eddie Cibrian After He Was Caught Cheating With LeAnn Rimes