Schwarzenegger Inaugurates His Museum in Austria

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the pride of Austria!

On Friday the bodybuilder, movie star, and former governor of California returned to Austria to inaugurate a museum dedicated to him and unveiled a bronze statue of himself flexing. The museum -- located in the two-story Thal village house where Schwarzenegger was born -- features several life-size Terminator models and memorabilia from his life.

"For me, this is not only a museum," he told hundreds of fans, as excerpted by the Associated Press. "It is also a symbol of will... everyone has a chance."

Schwarzenegger's 18-year-old son Patrick joined his father for the museum's inauguration. The museum includes photos of Arnold, his estranged wife Maria Shriver and their four children throughout the years. He described "the marriage with Maria" as one of the days "that I remember with great fondness."

Schwarzenegger, 64, and Shriver, 55, ended their 25-year marriage in May amid his revelation of a secret love child with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

