LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger has amended a divorce filing and withdrawn a request that a judge terminate Maria Shriver's rights to spousal support.

The actor and former California governor's filing replaces a document he submitted last week that also indicated he wanted Shriver to pay her own attorney's fees. The amended response filed Monday in Los Angeles states Schwarzenegger is also willing to pay his estranged wife's attorney.

The former couple's 13-year-old son was released from the hospital on Monday night after a recent body-boarding accident left him with a collapsed lung.

Shriver filed for divorce July 1. Her petition to end the couple's 25-year-marriage came weeks after Schwarzenegger revealed he fathered a child with a member of his household staff years ago.

