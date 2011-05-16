LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Times is reporting that former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, separated after Schwarzenegger revealed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff.

The newspaper says the child was born more than a decade ago. Schwarzenegger issued a statement Monday explaining that he told Shriver about the child after he left the governor's office earlier this year.

A spokesman for Schwarzenegger did not immediately return a phone call and e-mail from The Associated Press early Tuesday. But in the statement to the Times, Schwarzenegger says, "There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused."

The couple announced in a joint statement May 9 that they had separated after 25 years of marriage.