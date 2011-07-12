LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger said he'd be back.

A spokesman for the former governor says Schwarzenegger will return to acting with a role in the Lionsgate film "Last Stand." The role represents Schwarzenegger's first major movie role since 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." He made a cameo appearance in last summer's "The Expendables."

Spokesman Daniel Ketchell confirmed Tuesday that Schwarzenegger will appear in the Western flick but did not elaborate. Lionsgate declined comment Tuesday.

Schwarzenegger said in May that he was putting his acting projects on hold after disclosing that he fathered a child with a family housekeeper and splitting with wife Maria Shriver.