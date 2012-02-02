NEW DELHI (AP) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's dream of visiting the Taj Mahal has been dashed.

The former California governor traveled to the Indian city of Agra on Friday, the one day each week the monument is closed to tourists because of Muslim prayers at a nearby mosque.

His tour guide Nitin Singh said the movie star was disappointed and had to view the Taj Mahal from a nearby road.

Schwarzenegger took pictures with his cellphone and posed for photos with the Taj as the backdrop.

He is in India for an environmental conference.

He told a TV channel he would consider acting in Bollywood if offered an interesting script with a good director.

"I'll be back," he told the cheering studio audience.