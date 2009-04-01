NEW YORK (AP) -- Morgan Freeman is teaming with the Science Channel to make a series on space exploration.

The series, titled "Through the Worm Hole," is expected on the cable network in about a year. Freeman is a space enthusiast, and he wants to look into topics like future expeditions to Mars or the possibility of life beyond Earth.

It is expected on the air early next year.

The Science Channel is hoping to drum up interest in its programming with celebrity participation, and is already working with Whoopi Goldberg and Will Smith.

