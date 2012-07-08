Not all publicity is good publicity. Just ask Daniele Lattanzi, a Scientologist extremely upset by the omnipresent coverage of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce -- and the related questions it's raised about the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is famously a member.

Former Scientologist leader Marty Rathbun, often described as Tom Cruise's former spiritual mentor, used his blog to share an irate email written by Lattanzi, whom he describes as a member of the "Office of Special Affairs (dirty tricks and propaganda Scientology Inc.)".

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise's ageless face

In the call-to-arms (sent to other "operatives"), Lattanzi bemoans coverage of the high-profile split -- and urges other followers to censor such stories online, providing detailed instructions on how to do so (by reporting "abuse").

"While this [divorce] is a personal matter, when people start to bring our religion into the middle and a bunch of uninformed people start to spread false datum, rumors and defame our religion it became a matter that does affect my Dynamics and I believe that affects yours as well," Lattanzi writes.

PHOTOS: Tom and Katie's talked-about life together

"Well, I am not somebody that I am going to simply stand and watch a bunch of uninformed people putting my religion under the carpet," she continues. "So here is a simple hatting on how you can causative fight back and at the same time stand up and defend our religion on the internet."

VIDEO: Katie's post-split demeanor

A rep for the Church of Scientology told the Daily News it had no knowledge of Lattanzi's email:

"An email from a Scientologist is no more from the Church of Scientology than an email from a Catholic is from the Vatican. This did not come from the Church or anyone associated with the Church, nor is it a Church plan."

Since leaving the Church of Scientology, Rathbun has used his blog to scrutinize the mysterious organization.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scientologists Want to Censor Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes Stories