Kristen Stewart recently told W magazine that choosing the dress for the wedding scene in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 was a "huge deal," and soon fans will be able to purchase a version of the much buzzed-about gown.

PHOTOS: How Kristen's gotten glam over the years

Alfred Angelo, a wedding and bridesmaid dress manufacturer, revealed it will be making replicas of the Carolina Herrera design that Stewart, 25, wears when she marries Robert Pattinson's character in the latest installment of the mega franchise. PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen strip down to shoot the final scenes

The dress will be unveiled in late November following the release of the movie and available through Alfred Angelo boutiques and independent stores.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly