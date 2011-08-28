Scott Disick has a confession: he hasn't kept his promise to remain sober.

In a sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick, 28, tells girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian that he "didn't lie, but I kind of kept some of the truth from you about that time when I went with all the boys to Vegas."

VIDEO: Scott Disick goes wild in Las Vegas

"I didn't get out of control," he tells her. "It's nothing crazy, but sitting here in Tahiti makes me think I wouldn't mind having a drink or two because I believe that I'm in a place that I could have a drink or two responsibly and not get crazy."

VIDEO: Rob Kardashian calls Scott Disick an alcoholic

When Kardashian, 32, realizes Disick had kept his drinking a secret for months, she pauses to collect her thoughts. "I just don't know how I feel about that," she says.

VIDEO: Why Kourtney Kardashian won't marry Scott Disick

"It's hard for me to trust you because of everything's that gone on," she explains, "and I don't want it to get back to that place."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on the E! Network.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly